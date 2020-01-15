Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Grows By 6.3%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

BTG opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 2,160.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in B2Gold by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in B2Gold by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 1,568,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 332,954 shares during the period.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

