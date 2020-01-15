Short Interest in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rises By 8.6%

Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 9,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BNFT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

