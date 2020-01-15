Short Interest in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Declines By 5.8%

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

BLFS stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $323.76 million, a P/E ratio of 113.07, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,495.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $44,219.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $326,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,940 shares of company stock worth $1,832,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

