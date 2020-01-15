Short Interest in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Declines By 7.2%

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BSTC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 38,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $410.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

