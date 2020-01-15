Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Increases By 7.2%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 223,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,311. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,846 shares of company stock valued at $311,288 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

