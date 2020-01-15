Short Interest in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Decreases By 7.7%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 600,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

CERC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter worth about $853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 612.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 59,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,639. Cerecor has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 113.66% and a negative return on equity of 121.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

