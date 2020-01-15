Short Interest in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Expands By 6.7%

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Champions Oncology stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 66,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Champions Oncology by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,082,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.