Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Rises By 8.9%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 12,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 876,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,656. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $104.06 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

