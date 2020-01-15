Short Interest in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Grows By 6.3%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CHEF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.58. 273,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,850. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. ValuEngine cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

