Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Decreases By 6.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 18,580,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 26.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. 113,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,844. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $493.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is 112.90%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

