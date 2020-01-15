Short Interest in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Declines By 5.5%

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 14,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,293. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,158,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 39,077 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 319,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

