Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Drops By 7.5%

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 379,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 172.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,866. The company has a market capitalization of $879.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

