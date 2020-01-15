Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rises By 7.7%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 698,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 5,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,730. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $288.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $83.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.