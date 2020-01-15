Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Grows By 6.2%

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 862,300 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 811,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,144 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 125,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $884.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 26.60%. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

