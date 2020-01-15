Short Interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Increases By 7.7%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CEQP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 434,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 156.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

