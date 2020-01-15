Short Interest in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Rises By 6.3%

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other CyrusOne news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.25. 922,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.42%.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

