Short Interest in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Expands By 7.5%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 31,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 24.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock remained flat at $$6.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,072,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.64.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,775,000 after buying an additional 263,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,640,399 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 37,872 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,634,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,179 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 86,851 shares during the period.

DO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

