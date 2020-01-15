Short Interest in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Decreases By 6.6%

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. 1,525,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,290. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.44. Docusign has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.43.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Docusign by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

