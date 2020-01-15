Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Decreases By 5.8%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,160,000 after buying an additional 98,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,325,000 after buying an additional 135,497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $285.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.16.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

