Short Interest in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expands By 6.3%

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.61.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.