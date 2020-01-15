Short Interest in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Rises By 7.1%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 17,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

DXC traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,926. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

