Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Rises By 6.9%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dycom Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. 230,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,340. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

