Short Interest in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Declines By 6.1%

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,467. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $63.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

