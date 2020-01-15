Short Interest in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Drops By 6.7%

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 175,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $351.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

