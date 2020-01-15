Short Interest in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Drops By 5.6%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,730,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 33,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 99.08% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Endo International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

