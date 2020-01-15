Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Drops By 6.8%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 19.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 442,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,727,964 shares in the company, valued at $139,053,057.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,857.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,543,000 after buying an additional 489,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $17,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 352,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 655,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 329,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,941. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.01. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

