Short Interest in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Decreases By 5.5%

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $342.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.77.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

