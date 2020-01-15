Short Interest in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Increases By 6.7%

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOE. Gabelli cut Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Get Ferro alerts:

FOE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 896,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ferro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ferro by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Ferro by 1,662.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 70,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ferro by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.