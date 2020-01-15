Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Drops By 5.5%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

FGBI opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

