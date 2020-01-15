Short Interest in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Declines By 6.9%

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 758,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ FSCT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $245,782.80. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $123,880.00. Insiders sold 242,456 shares of company stock worth $8,210,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after purchasing an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

