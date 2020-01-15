Short Interest in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Expands By 7.9%

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 105,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHC shares. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,540 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.40. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.38. Graham has a 12-month low of $612.22 and a 12-month high of $756.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $635.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.69.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

