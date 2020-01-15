Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Drops By 6.6%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,611,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 138,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 79,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,666. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

