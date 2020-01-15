Short Interest in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Drops By 6.3%

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

NASDAQ GWGH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. GWG has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 35.86, a quick ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.11.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GWG will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GWG by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 20,940.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GWG by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

