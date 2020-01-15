Short Interest in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Declines By 7.8%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 1,635,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 4,856 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $276,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock worth $3,865,103. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.