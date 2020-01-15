Short Interest in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Increases By 8.7%

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 140,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMTV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 214.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

