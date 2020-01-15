Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expands By 6.5%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $783,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 21.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $685.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

