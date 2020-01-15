Short Interest in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Declines By 6.2%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HFC traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,833. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

