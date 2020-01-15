Short Interest in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Declines By 6.4%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

IAG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 8,494,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,517,378. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Iamgold by 833.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Iamgold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020,206 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

