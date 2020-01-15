Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declines By 6.0%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 392,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ICF International in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

In other news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ICF International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ICF International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ICF International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

