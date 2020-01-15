Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expands By 8.4%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 868,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,920 shares of company stock worth $1,262,212 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 130.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.92. 43,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,601. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.73 and a 200 day moving average of $310.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.