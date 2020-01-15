Short Interest in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Rises By 8.5%

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 48,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 6,370,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,986,963. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,640 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,634,000 after buying an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,672,000 after buying an additional 1,016,410 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,713,000 after buying an additional 1,485,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,420,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,400,000 after buying an additional 5,596,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.