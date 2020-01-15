Short Interest in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Grows By 8.7%

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,067. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

