Short Interest in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Increases By 8.9%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:INNT remained flat at $$0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,689. The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -2.58. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

