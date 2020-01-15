Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Rises By 8.3%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 495,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

THM stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.72.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 87,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.96% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

