Short Interest in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Increases By 6.9%

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 236,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INTL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $967.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.71. INTL Fcstone has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 15.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other INTL Fcstone news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,930.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 743,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 592,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,145 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.