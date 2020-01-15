Short Interest in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Grows By 6.7%

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 547,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo by 214.2% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Inuvo in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

