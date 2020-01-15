Short Interest in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Decreases By 6.2%

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,830,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 43,540,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. UBS Group upgraded IQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. 86 Research downgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CLSA downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,102,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 36,006,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in IQIYI by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 14,510,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after buying an additional 5,934,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 852.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after buying an additional 7,333,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

