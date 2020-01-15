Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Drops By 6.7%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,590,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,657,022.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $255,257 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 783,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,097,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,190. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

