Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Expands By 8.8%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

KRNY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 3,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,966. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.