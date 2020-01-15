Short Interest in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Declines By 5.8%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,450,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 39,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $43,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,709,245. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

